A person has said that he was left “speechless" after Swiggy mixed up his instructions for a cake he had ordered from a bakery in Nagpur. The man tweeted that he had asked the online food delivery service to mention whether the cake contained eggs or not. However, instead of mentioning it in the order details, someone wrote, “contain egg", on the cake itself. While the mischief was harmless and would have made no difference to the cake's taste, the issue has led to a good laugh on social media. Also, Swiggy responded to resolve the issue to its customer's satisfaction.

