Caretaker PM Narendra Modi will invite some neighbouring countries to his swearing-in ceremony on June 8, said people familiar with the matter on Wednesday. These nations include Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Mauritius.

The caretaker PM has already invited Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe for his oath-taking ceremony. He congratulated Narendra Modi on the BJP-led NDA's electoral victory over a phone call.

"During the conversation, Prime Minister @narendramodi invited President Wickremesinghe to his swearing-in ceremony, which President @RW_UNP accepted," the President's Media Division of Sri Lanka said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Modi also had a telephonic conversation with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and invited her to attend his swearing-in ceremony. Hasina accepted his invitation, sources said as quoted by PTI.

Sources cited above also informed that Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth, and Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' will also be invited to the event. The formal invitations will be sent on Thursday, June 6.

Modi will assume office as prime minister for an unprecedented third consecutive term, following the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP did not achieve a majority on its own, the party-led NDA alliance managed to secure 293 out of 543 seats. The majority threshold in the Lower House is 272.

With the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Janata Dal-United (JDU), the potential "kingmakers," giving their approval, the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is set to be formed. The swearing-in ceremony for Modi is likely to take place on June 8.

When Modi assumed the prime minister's office for the first time after the BJP's sweeping electoral victory, the leaders of the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries attended his swearing-in ceremony.

In 2019, the leaders of the BIMSTEC countries attended Modi's swearing-in for his second consecutive term as prime minister.

(With PTI inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!