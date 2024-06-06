Caretaker PM Modi invites THESE world leaders to swearing-in ceremony on June 8. Details here
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe accepted caretaker Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to attend his swearing-in ceremony which is likely to take place on June 8.
Caretaker PM Narendra Modi will invite some neighbouring countries to his swearing-in ceremony on June 8, said people familiar with the matter on Wednesday. These nations include Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Mauritius.