Cargill India to make chocolate compounds, ties up with local firm

NEW DELHI: Cargill India, the maker of edible oils such as Nature Fresh, Gemini, Sweekar, Rath and Sunflower, is entering the chocolate compounds market in the country in collaboration with a local manufacturer in western India. The facility is expected to begin operating next year and will initially produce 10,000 tons of chocolate compounds.

The B2B venture will make chocolate ingredients at the plant that can be used by a variety of customers, including bakery, confectionary and ice cream companies.

“India is a key growth market for Cargill. This new partnership reinforces our commitment to increase our regional footprint and capabilities in Asia to better support the needs of our local Indian customers as well as multi-national customers in the region," said Francesca Kleemans, managing director Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate Asia-Pacific.

The company expects to leverage its global expertise to bring premium chocolate ingredients to the Indian market through the local manufacturer.

Cargill established its cocoa presence in Asia in 1995 in Indonesia, with a team to support trading and supply management of cocoa to Cargill processing plants in Europe and Brazil. In 2014, Cargill opened a cocoa processing plant in Indonesia, to make premium Gerkens® cocoa products. With the addition of the new manufacturing plant in India, Cargill will develop and scale up operational capabilities to support future growth of its customers locally, regionally and globally.

“Combining local insights from our experience and long presence as a food ingredient supplier in India with our global cocoa and chocolate expertise, we aim to become the leading supplier and trusted partner for our customers in Asia, who will use our chocolate compounds, chips and paste to create products that will delight local palates," added Kleemans.

A Cargill proprietary research said that India has seen a shift in consumer preference from traditional sweets to chocolates and an increased consumption of ice creams and baked goods. This has driven an average annual growth of 13%-14% in the domestic market, making India the world’s fastest growing chocolate market.

According to a report by IMARC, that provides market research and consulting services to companies, India’s chocolate market reached a value of $1.68 billion in 2019. The industry is being driven by the large young population of the country which represents a key consumer segment, it said.

