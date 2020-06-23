Cargill India to make chocolate compounds, ties up with local firm

Cargill established its cocoa presence in Asia in 1995 in Indonesia, with a team to support trading and supply management of cocoa to Cargill processing plants in Europe and Brazil. In 2014, Cargill opened a cocoa processing plant in Indonesia, to make premium Gerkens® cocoa products. With the addition of the new manufacturing plant in India, Cargill will develop and scale up operational capabilities to support future growth of its customers locally, regionally and globally.