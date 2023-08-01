Cargo movement on national waterways surges 16% in 2022-231 min read 01 Aug 2023, 04:42 PM IST
To augment the capacity of National Waterway-1, connecting Haldia to Varanasi, covering a distance of 1,390 km, the Inland Waterways Authority of India is actively implementing the ambitious Jal Marg Vikas Project
New Delhi: Cargo movement on India’s national waterways witnessed increased 16% year-on-year during the fiscal year 2022-23, Union minister for ports, shipping, and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.
