Cargo movement on national waterways surges 16% in 2022-23

To augment the capacity of National Waterway-1 (NW-1) connecting Haldia to Varanasi, covering a distance of 1390 km, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is actively implementing the ambitious Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP). Estimated at a cost of Rs. 4633.81 crore, the project aims to enhance transport efficiency and reliability along the waterway, promoting eco-friendly and cost-effective cargo movement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}