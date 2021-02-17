A file photo of JNPT Port.

Cargo traffic at 12 major ports falls for 10th month in Jan; down 7% in Apr-Jan

2 min read . 07:15 PM IST

PTI

Cargo traffic at 12 major ports that are under the control of the Centre dropped by 7.44% to 542.13 million tonnes during April-January this fiscal, compared with 585.73 MT in the year-ago period.