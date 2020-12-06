JNPT suffered a sharp decline of 15%

Cargo traffic at 12 major ports falls for 8th month in Nov, down 10.5% in Apr-Nov

2 min read . 04:50 PM IST

PTI

Cargo traffic at 12 major ports that are under the control of the Centre dropped by 10.53% to 414.30 million tonnes during April-November period of the current fiscal compared to 463.05 MT during April-November of the last fiscal