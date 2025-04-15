Cargo traffic on National Waterways hits record high of 146 million tonnes in FY 2024-25

New Delhi: The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, reached a significant milestone in cargo movement on the National Waterways. For the fiscal year 2024-25, IWAI has achieved a record-breaking 145.5 million tonnes of cargo movement, marking an all-time high in the IWT sector.

Advertisement

In addition, the total number of operational waterways has increased to 29 from 24 during the year, promising higher cargo movement even in the current fiscal year.

Cargo traffic on National Waterways increased to 145.5 MT from 18.10 MT between FY14 and FY25, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.86%, a statement from the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways said.

In FY-25, traffic movement registered a growth of 9.34% year-on-year from FY24. Five commodities i.e. coal, iron ore, iron ore fines, sand and fly ash, constituted over 68% of total cargo moved on NWs during the year, the statement added.

Also read | Govt doesn’t want inland waterway terminals to rival major ports for business

The growth in cargo movement on national waterways is noteworthy. Several proactive policy measures and infrastructure initiatives have been taken in the last few years to streamline cargo movement on NWs.

Advertisement

The Jalvahak Cargo Promotion Scheme was launched in December last year to promote a modal shift of cargo from other modes to IWT by incentivising cargo owners and movers to 35% of the total actual operating expenditure incurred on waterway journeys.

Read More

To further push the scheme, scheduled cargo services were made operational on NW-1, NW-2, and NW-16 via the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol. This scheme is expected to divert 800 million tonne-kilometers of cargo to the IWT mode, accounting for nearly 17% of the current 4,700 million tonne-kilometers of cargo on National Waterways.

The National Waterways (Construction of Jetties/Terminals) Regulations, 2025 encourage private sector investment in developing inland terminals on National Waterways, optimizing the use of India’s extensive waterways network. Private, public, and joint venture entities can develop jetties/terminals nationwide by obtaining a simplified no-objection certificate (NOC) from IWAI through a digital portal. Advertisement

Boosting cargo movement Various other initiatives were also taken to boost cargo movement on IWs. End-to-end dredging contracts have been issued for various identified stretches on national waterways. Also, the introduction of Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) and Ro-Pax services on various National Waterways helped the sector.

Implementation of digital solutions like CAR-D portal and PANI portal for ease of doing business, central database for registration of vessel and crew (Jalyaan and Navic) to promote digitisation, Naudarshika (National River Traffic and Navigational System) for safety and smooth operations of inland vessels also facilitated growth of cargo movement.

Besides, adequate waterways infrastructure, such as IWT terminals, night navigation facilities, and navigational locks, are being developed along NWs. The ministry said these initiatives are expected to boost the growth of cargo movement through National Waterways, promoting a more efficient and sustainable mode of transport. Advertisement

Also read | India looks to boost air cargo amid Red Sea trade disruptions