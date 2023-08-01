Rice export ban clogs ports with 200,000 tonnes stock

Rice export ban clogs ports with 200,000 tonnes stock2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 08:42 PM IST
Though most cargos and containers had obtained customs clearance before the directorate general of foreign trade put out the notification banning white rice exports on the evening of 20 July, as much as 200,000 tonnes of the grain are still lying at ports.
NEW DELHI : Cargos and containers full of rice are lying at Indian ports, unshipped after the government announced export restrictions with immediate effect last month.
