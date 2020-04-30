Carmakers focus on online sales as footfall at dealerships may plummet

NEW DELHI: Fearing sharp decline in footfall at dealerships in the coming months, automobile manufacturers are focusing on selling their cars through online portals. As the covid-19 pandemic hit demand starting March, vehicle sales crashed causing huge losses for dealers and auto companies.

Japanese vehicle manufacturer Honda Cars introduced its digital platform for vehicle bookings -- Honda from Home -- to help customers who don’t want to visit dealerships for vehicle enquiries or purchase. German auto major, Mercedes Benz has also introduced a campaign called ‘Mercedes from Home’.

According to a statement issued by Honda Cars, with this digital solution, customers can manage their car purchase from the comfort of their homes without having to visit the dealership. The platform allows customers to browse through the product options, select their preferred dealership and proceed to book their car online. According to Rajesh Goel, senior vice president and director, Honda Cars India, “Customers can now conveniently book their Honda car from the comfort of their homes. This platform is part of Honda’s digitalization efforts in car retail experience that not only drives convenience but also efficiency."

In January, India’s second largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, had launched a digital platform Click to Buy to help customers purchase cars online.

According to Hyundai, its platform has a simple and transparent process for purchase of its products. The company has launched a pilot phase with a few dealers in the National Capital Region. All Hyundai models will be available on the website and it would act as an additional sales channel for its dealerships.

Some of the other vehicle manufacturers are also expected to push sales though their vehicle selling platforms.

