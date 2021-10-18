Carmakers shift up a gear in race to go electric

As part of its own 30 billion euro ($34.7 billion) electrification plan Stellantis - born out of a merger of PSA and Fiat Chrysler earlier this year - said it had entered a preliminary agreement with battery maker LG Energy Solution to produce battery cells and modules for North America, where the world's No. 4 automaker expects more than 40% of its U.S. sales will be electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030.