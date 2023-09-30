Carpooling can attract fine of up to ₹10,000 and suspension of vehicle's registration certificate
Bengaluru's Transport Department plans to take action against carpooling apps like Quick Ride and BlaBlaCar, following complaints from local taxi drivers. Carpoolers could face fines of up to INR 10,000 ($140) and have their vehicle registration suspended for six months
Convenient and money saving travelling by carpooling can attract hefty fines in Bengaluru, as the Transport Department of Bengaluru is planning to take action against carpooling using mobile application platforms like Quick Ride, BlaBlaCar, etc. Those involved in carpooling using such applications can end up paying a hefty penalty of ₹5,000 to ₹10,000, reported Times of India.