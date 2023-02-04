The quality of financial information available to decision-makers is known to have a significant bearing on the quality of fiscal management, the report said. Good financial information results when the underlying accounting system is reliable. Governments worldwide are making the shift to the “accrual" system of accounting, which is known to be more effective than the traditional “cash" system in ensuring completeness and correctness of the information provided by financial reports. It is said that, by 2025, governments in more than 50% jurisdictions worldwide will report on accrual, the report said . In India, successive Central Finance Commissions (CFC), starting with the twelfth, have recognized the need for accrual accounting in government, the report said.

