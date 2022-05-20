Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on May 20, told officials of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) that there was a possibility of threat from cartelisation and that there was a need to ensure there were no monopolistic or duopolistic tendencies leading to price rise.

In today’s context, when the government is pushing infrastructure growth to scale up demand, there is a possibility of threat from cartelisation, a statement from CCI said quoting Sitharaman who spoke at the 13th annual day commemoration of the regulator in the capital.

Cartelisation refers to an understanding among market participants on pricing, production or supply that adversely affects competition--a practice more likely to be seen in sectors with limited players or where players have cross-holdings or where industry bodies tend to send price signals to businesses. Breweries, shipping and cement industries have faced investigations into cartelisation in the past in India.

For cartels, competition law prescribes a penalty of up to three times the profit for each year of the continuance of the cartel or 10% of the turnover for each year of the continuance of the cartel, whichever is higher.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman underlined her concerns that input costs are rising despite India having a huge capacity to cater to both domestic and export demands, the statement said. Sitharaman highlighted that there is a global shortage of commodities due to the pandemic, and now, following the war in Eastern Europe, the supply chain has been adversely affected. The minister said that there is a need to look into these and ensure that there are no monopolistic or duopolistic tendencies leading to price rise and supply side manipulations.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman urged CCI to understand the technological nuances of the digital era and whether these markets are being fairly, effectively, and transparently used for the benefit of consumers.

FM Sitharaman urged CCI to be always sensitive but firm in its approach. Secretary in the ministry of corporate affairs Rajesh Verma said that stakeholders are increasingly reposing their trust in CCI as a forum for redressal of competition-related concerns.