Cartelisation a threat, FM Nirmala Sitharaman tells CCI

FM Nirmala Sitharaman underlined her concerns that input costs are rising despite India having a huge capacity to cater to both domestic and export demands, the statement said. Sitharaman highlighted that there is a global shortage of commodities due to the pandemic, and now, following the war in Eastern Europe, the supply chain has been adversely affected. The minister said that there is a need to look into these and ensure that there are no monopolistic or duopolistic tendencies leading to price rise and supply side manipulations.