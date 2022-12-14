Cartels may get to settle cases without admitting offence

Cartelization was originally out of the scheme for negotiated settlements as it was seen as a more serious offence. However, the standing committee on finance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jayant Sinha recommended that any matter—cartels or otherwise, that reaches the settlement stage would have been an anti-competitive one. “The committee would therefore recommend that the CCI should consider expanding the scope of settlements to include cartels also as a pragmatic recourse to the whole process," said the report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday. The committee also said the bill is silent on whether a request for settlement or commitment requires admission of guilt. “Prima facie, admission of guilt should not be mandated," the committee recommended.