CAs must always be committed to promoting inclusive growth: Goyal

Goyal asked chartered accountants to work to bridge the gap between rural and urban India, the developing India and the developed India, the rich and the poor, investors and entrepreneurs and thus empower India to become a developed nation by 2047
NEW DELHI: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said chartered accountants (CAs) must be committed to promoting growth so that India becomes a developed nation and no one is left behind.
Young CAs should explore paths of entrepreneurship, along with auditing, accounting, management consulting, the minister said while addressing the convocation of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) here.
“We must take along with us every section of the society, the persons at the very bottom of the pyramid, the marginalized sections of the society. Even the least privileged persons in the nation have the right to a better quality of life and collectively the CAs must work to secure these rights by promoting inclusive development," he added.
The minister asked chartered accountants to work to bridge the gap between rural and urban India, the developing India and the developed India, the rich and the poor, investors and entrepreneurs and thus empower India to become a developed nation by 2047, he said accounting to a statement by the commerce and industry ministry.
Goyal added that CAs of the country played a crucial role in promoting the ideals of national integration.
