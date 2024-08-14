‘India lost many medals’: Brij Bhushan’s aide, WFI chief takes ‘disturbance’ jibe at Vinesh Phogat, wrestlers’ protest

  • The CAS has postponed the decision on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification from the women's 50kg final at the Paris Olympics to August 16

Published14 Aug 2024, 10:39 AM IST
WFI President Sanjay Singh. (Photo: ANI)
WFI President Sanjay Singh. (Photo: ANI)

Speaking on CAS extending its verdict on wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal for a Silver Medal, WFI President Sanjay Singh said that India could have won 6 more medals in wrestling but given the disturbance in the sport over the last 15-16 months, we lost many medals.

Singh told ANI, “We are hopeful that the CAS verdict will be in our favour... WFI wants the verdict to be in India's favour because it is the country's medal, not someone's personal medal. It will be added to India's medal tally... The category of the sport is the player's personal decision. However, maintaining that weight also rests on the player. Gaining and reducing weight quickly takes a toll on the body of the player... She was given every facility she asked for, including training with a foreign coach in Hungary.”

The CAS has postponed the decision on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification from the women's 50kg final at the Paris Olympics to August 16. CAS has set up an ad hoc division in Paris, chaired by President Michael Lenard from the US, to handle Olympic-related cases. This division functions within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement.

According to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the verdict, originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 13 at 9:30 pm IST, has been delayed to August 16.

"The CAS ad hoc division president has allowed Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett, Sole Arbitrator in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) matter, an extension until 6-00 p.m. (Paris time) on Friday, August 16, 2024," IOA said in a statement on Tuesday.

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified on the morning of the Paris Olympics final for exceeding the 50kg weight limit. During the weigh-in, she was found to be 100 grams over the limit.

Following her disqualification, Phogat had on August 7 requested CAS to award her the silver medal.

CAS had previously extended the deadline to August 13.

Earlier, IOA President PT Usha clarified that the responsibility of weight management of athletes in sports like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and judo is that of each athlete and his or her coach and not that of the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team.

Usha said that each Indian athlete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in such sport had his or her own support team. These support teams have been working with the athletes over so many years, as per a statement from IOA.

(With inputs from ANI)

India'India lost many medals': Brij Bhushan's aide, WFI chief takes 'disturbance' jibe at Vinesh Phogat, wrestlers' protest

