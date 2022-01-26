Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Case against Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Mumbai for Copyright Act violation

Case against Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Mumbai for Copyright Act violation

Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
1 min read . 05:37 PM IST ANI

  • 'On directions of a court, a case has been registered against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for Copyright Act violation,' said Mumbai police

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai Police on Wednesday booked Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for Copyright Act violation.

Mumbai Police on Wednesday booked Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for Copyright Act violation.

"On directions of a court, a case has been registered against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for Copyright Act violation," said Mumbai police.

"On directions of a court, a case has been registered against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for Copyright Act violation," said Mumbai police.

The case has been registered following the complaint lodged by film director Suneel Darshan who has alleged that Google allowed unauthorized persons to upload his film 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' on YouTube.

The case has been registered following the complaint lodged by film director Suneel Darshan who has alleged that Google allowed unauthorized persons to upload his film 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' on YouTube.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!