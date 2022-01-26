Case against Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Mumbai for Copyright Act violation

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai Police on Wednesday booked Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for Copyright Act violation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"On directions of a court, a case has been registered against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for Copyright Act violation," said Mumbai police.

The case has been registered following the complaint lodged by film director Suneel Darshan who has alleged that Google allowed unauthorized persons to upload his film 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' on YouTube.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

