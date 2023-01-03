A CBI case against the GVK group of companies has been transferred to the chief metropolitan magistrate court, the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) and others for alleged financial irregularities to the tune of ₹705 crore in running of the airport here, according to the news agency PTI.

During its probe, no role of public servants surfaced in the alleged corruption case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.

The probe agency also moved an application before special judge A S Sayyad, saying it had registered the offence against GVK Airport Holdings Ltd, MIAL and unknown public and private persons under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA), as per PTI reports.

It further said that the relevant FIR was forwarded to the special court. However, the probe agency said during its probe no role of public servants surfaced in the alleged corruption case.

Therefore, the FIR and other papers related to the case be transferred to the chief metropolitan magistrate court at Esplanade in south Mumbai, the probe agency said in a plea to the special court, PTI reported.

Earlier on Monday, the special court allowed the CBI's plea, noting no doubt that the FIR was initially registered for offence under the IPC and the PCA.

However, due to subsequent development, it would be just and proper to "remand" the FIR along with papers, if any, to a court having competent authority, it noted, as quoted by PTI.

It was alleged that promoters of the GVK group and the MIAL, in connivance with their executives and unidentified officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) - a public sector enterprise - siphoned off funds using different ways.

(With PTI inputs)