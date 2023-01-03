Case against GVK firm, Mumbai International Airport transferred to lower court1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 10:36 AM IST
CBI moved an application before special judge A S Sayyad.
A CBI case against the GVK group of companies has been transferred to the chief metropolitan magistrate court, the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) and others for alleged financial irregularities to the tune of ₹705 crore in running of the airport here, according to the news agency PTI.