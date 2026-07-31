Case against Meta India head, Facebook, Instagram accounts for objectionable content targeting Modi during CJP protests

Hyderabad's cybercrime police registered complaints against operators of several Facebook and Instagram accounts and a case against parent company Meta's India head over allegedly morphed and objectionable content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led NEET-UG paper leak protest.

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Here's what we know News agency ANI, citing an FIR, reported on Friday that a complaint was received on July 29 at 7:40 PM from T Saikiran Goud, 32, Social Media CC Member, BJP Telangana, and resident of Dr SP Mookerjee Bhavan, opposite Exhibition Ground, Nampally, Hyderabad.

In his complaint, the Telangana BJP activist stated that while scrolling social media on Wednesday, he came across reels and posts that were allegedly derogatory towards PM Modi and appeared to promote narratives that were prejudicial to national integrity.

He listed at least 20 URLs of reels and posts from both Facebook and Instagram and sought an investigation. Goud alleged that the content may incite hatred, spread misinformation, promote enmity, and threaten national security. He also requested the police to preserve digital evidence, identify the individuals operating these accounts, and conduct a thorough investigation, while also coordinating with Meta platforms to obtain account details.

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The BJP activist also called for strict action against Meta for allegedly permitting such objectionable content on its platform. Based on his complaint, a case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Hyderabad under Sections 66(C) and 67 of the IT Act and Sections 353(2) and 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case has been handed over to Inspector P Jayashankar for further investigation.

According to an NDTV report, another case was filed by S Aravind Reddy, a 29-year-old businessman. The complaints stated, "The comments contain offensive language, ridicule, and indecent remarks directed at the Hon'ble Prime Minister and other individuals depicted in the manipulated content, thereby amplifying the offensive nature of the posts and encouraging their wider circulation and engagement. The above content appears to have been digitally altered or AI-generated and circulated on social media."

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Further, the complainants noted that "such content has the potential to mislead the public, spread misinformation, incite hatred or public unrest, outrage public decency, defame or insult the dignity of public figures, disturb public order, promote hostility among different sections of society, and otherwise violate the applicable provisions of law."

Several posts and comments made during the student protest, which allegedly contained abusive and profane content, have come under scrutiny.

Meta writes to Centre, promises enhanced checks for PM Modi's posts Citing sources, news agency PTI reported that Meta assured the Centre that content shared by PM Modi and other high-profile accounts will be subject to additional oversight on its platforms. This came after Meta faced criticism from the Central government earlier this week after one of the videos posted on PM Modi's official account was briefly blocked on Facebook.

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Meta India wrote to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and explained the enhanced safeguards it has introduced to prevent similar incidents in the future involving posts from the PM and other prominent public figures. The Mark Zuckerberg-led company also told MeitY that similar content will now undergo extra scrutiny, with several layers of review involving senior company officials before any moderation-related action is taken.

CJP protests The developments come nearly a week after CJP called off its protests after staging demonstrations for almost two months, demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the education minister over alleged irregularities in the education system, especially following the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

The protesters, mostly Gen Z, also staged a march to Parliament from the protest site at Jantar Mantar on July 20, coinciding with the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. However, Delhi Police officials resorted to lathicharge and tear gas to disperse the crowd, following which the movement gained traction online, with protests being staged in different cities and people calling out the government on platforms including Instagram and Facebook.

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(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.