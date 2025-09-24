Case filed against hairstylist Jawed Habib, son for duping people of lakhs: Details

Uttar Pradesh Police have registered a case against hairstylist Jawed Habib and his son for duping people of lakhs of rupees in a Bitcoin and financing scam, officials said on Wednesday.

The case was filed in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh after several people came forward with complaints regarding the matter.

Sambhal SP Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said that the group of people claimed that several persons were “defrauded” by Jawed Habib.

“A group of people claimed that several people were defrauded by Jawed Habib, his son Anas Habib, and two more individuals through a company named Follicle Global Company,” the police officer said.

Bishnoi said that the accused held a meeting with over 100 people and made them invest money, promising of profits ranging from 50-70 per cent. The investments were made in Binance Coins and Bitcoins.

“A meeting was organised where 100-150 people were invited, and promises were made of earning profits throughout the year by investing money in finance, Bitcoin, and trading,” he said.

However, when the investors demanded their money back, the accused fled, the complainants alleged.

“When investors demanded their returns, the company was shut down, and the accused fled,” police said.

They registered the case following the complaints. An investigation is underway into the incident.

What is the case? According to a report by India Today, several people including Mohammad Hilal, Rehan, Aman, Majid Hussain, and Mohammad Naim, were among the complainants who accused Jawed Habib for duping them.

Additional SP Alok Bhati, who is investigating the case, has found that Follicle Global Company had duped investors of a substantial amount of money in the name of unrealistically high returns, the report notes.

Around 150 people attended a program at Royal Palace Banquet Hall in Sarayatreen organised by Jawed Habib and his son under the name of Follicle Global Company in 2023, the complainants said.

The organisers convinced many of these people to invest large sums in the company, parts of which were allegedly transferred to an account held by a person named Saiful, who they said claimed to be the director of the firm. as per the report.