This comes at a time when BharatPe has filed an arbitration claim in Singapore to claw back the restricted shares allotted to former managing director Ashneer Grover and prevent him from using the title of founder.

The company has also sued both Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain Grover for damages worth about ₹88 crores ($10.7 million).

The charges, put against Ashneer, Madhuri and others include creating fake bills, enlisting fictitious vendors to provide services to the firm and overcharging the firm for recruitment.

The firm has also fictitious vendors to provide services to the firm that include criminal breach of trust, forgery, document fabrication, and embezzlement. If convicted, Grover faces a 10-year prison sentence.

According to the summon, Ashneer, his wife Madhuri and other family members were asked to respond to BharatPe's charges within two weeks. The next hearing date has been set for 9 January, 2023.

Delhi Hight Court last week issued notice and summons to BharatPe's former Managing Director and his kin in a plea filed by the company, seeking orders to restrain them from making defamatory statements against the company.

In an earlier tweet too, Ashneer targated another co-founder Shashvat Nakrani wrote, "Doglapan: Shashvat (Co-Founder) to me. Bhai degree poori karni hai. Ek saal office bunk kar ke IIT poora kar leta hoon. Secondary kara dena aur salary bhi mat rokna - investor ko mat batana. Shashvat to Board: No objection in filing case against Ashneer."