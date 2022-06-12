'Case of mistaken identity': Jindal Steel issues clarification amid Prophet row

JSPL said that the matter related to the former saffron party member is not related to their chairman Naveen Jindal. The company said, it's a case of mistaken identity and urges people to not use the chairman's photograph or social media handles in the concerned matter.
Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) has issued a clarification over a Prophet row that involves Naveen Kumar Jindal, an ex-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member. The steel maker said the matter related to the former saffron party member is not related to their chairman Naveen Jindal. The company said, it's a case of mistaken identity and urges people to not use the chairman's photograph or social media handles in the concerned matter.
In an official statement, JSPL through its Twitter account said, "We wish to inform that certain recent developments in the public domain have involved the name of one Naveen Kumar Jindal. We hereby clarify that the developments are in no way related to our Group Chairman Naveen Jindal. Certain sections of the media have also erroneously used the photographs of our Chairman while reporting the matter."
"This is clearly a case of mistaken identity," JSPL added.
Further, JSPL said, "We urge all to avoid the mistake and refrain from using photograph of social media handles of our Chairman Naveen Jindal with regards to the concerned matter. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation."
Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was recently expelled by BJP over his remarks against Prophet Mohammed, has alleged that his family is facing threats from Islamic fundamentalists.
On Saturday, Naveen Kumar Jindal said through his Twitter account that "It is my humble request to everyone again that do not share any kind of information about me and my family members with anyone. Despite my request, many people are posting my residence address on social media."
He added, "Because the life of my family is in danger from Islamic fundamentalists."
The former BJP media head in the Delhi unit, has shared details of a phone number from which he claimed to receive death threats. He has also informed the police control room about the matter.
"Just now I have received threats to kill me and my family members who threatened us.... I have immediately informed the police control room," Naveen Kumar Jindal added.
Last week, Naveen Kumar Jindal was dismissed by BJP along with national spokesperson Nupur Sharma for their objectionable remarks on Prophet Muhammad that has fuelled a wave of protest across India and abroad. Many are demanding their arrest.
Earlier today, a PTI report stated that the Bhiwandi police in Maharashtra have summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma to record a statement on Monday in connection with her alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad.
