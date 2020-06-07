Maharashtra on Sunday crossed the covid-19 tally of China, the source of the highly infectious disease, first reported in December 2019. China’s count of infections stood at 84,186, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s live tracker of the disease, while Maharashtra reported 3,007 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, to record 85,975 patients, with Mumbai alone reporting 48,774.

India has already surpassed Spain to reach the fifth spot in terms of overall cases. The US, Brazil, Russia and the UK have been the worst hit by the pandemic in terms of caseload.

However, the Maharashtra public health department on 3 June said the rate of increase in cases had reduced between 1 May and 1 June, and is now below the national average of 4.74.

A cluster containment action plan is being implemented in the state, where clusters of patients have been found, as part of measures to check the spread of coronavirus, according to the guidance from the Centre, the department said on Sunday. There are 3,654 active containment zones at present.

The state will procure 10,000 vials of Gilead Sciences’ repurposed antiviral remdesivir for the treatment of covid-19 patients, as it has shown some positive results during trials, said Maharashtra’s health minister Rajesh Tope.

“The reason why Maharashtra is recording the maximum number of covid-19 cases in India is that there is a big difference between the rich and the poor in that city. The biggest slum of Asia is in Mumbai. Government health services are inadequate. The influx of people into Maharashtra is also high," said Dr Jugal Kishore, a member of the government’s rapid response team on covid-19, and head, department of community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital.

Among other states, Tamil Nadu (31,667) and Delhi (28,936) have the biggest caseload after Maharashtra.

Delhi, which stands at second spot in terms of active cases and at No. 3 in terms of total cases, has become a cause of concern for the Union health ministry, which said that the Delhi government is not doing enough testing, aggressive surveillance, contact tracing, or putting in place stringent containment and perimeter control measures. The rising cases, high positivity rates and low testing levels in many districts are worrisome, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said recently, indicating that these are the reasons why Delhi is seeing a surge.

The Tamil Nadu government is also striving hard to contain the spread. The state is taking measures to prevent the spread of coroanvirus, but the people do not maintain proper hygiene or take precautions such as practising social distancing, said Dr Madhu Sankar, head, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery, heart and lung transplant, Fortis Malar hospital, Chennai.

The state government needs to work on transparency as reports have not been given to those tested in government hospitals, Sankar said. Statistical reports need to be in place to analyse the number of people tested till date, the number belonging to the high-risk group, the number of individuals with comorbidities, and the number of covid-19 positive cases till date, as well as more such key information, he said.

Kalpana Pathak and Leroy Leo contributed to this story.

