Cases in Maharashtra rise to 85,975, pushing it past China

Delhi, which stands at second spot in terms of active cases and at No. 3 in terms of total cases, has become a cause of concern for the Union health ministry, which said that the Delhi government is not doing enough testing, aggressive surveillance, contact tracing, or putting in place stringent containment and perimeter control measures. The rising cases, high positivity rates and low testing levels in many districts are worrisome, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said recently, indicating that these are the reasons why Delhi is seeing a surge.