Bengaluru: The number of Delta AY.4.2 variant of coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly in some foreign countries, has increased to seven in Karnataka with three more people found to be infected with it in the city.

The AY.4.2 was first detected in July and is found to have caused one in ten Covid-19 cases in the UK. AY.4.2 has grown steadily in volume and has also been observed in a few European nations like Denmark, Germany and Ireland.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, State Health and Family Welfare Commissioner D Randeep said, "There are seven cases (of AY.4.2) in the state -- three in Bengaluru and four in different parts of the state."

There are no reports of deaths due to the new variant but one or two people have been hospitalised, he added.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that a government panel of experts was looking into a Delta coronavirus subvariant, AY.4.2, that has been detected in the United Kingdom.

What is AY.4.2 sub-lineage?

Matthew Bashton and Darren Smith, from Northumbria University in Newcastle, said that 75 AY lineages of the coronavirus have been identified till now, each with different additional defining mutations in their genome.

Talking about these in The Conversation, the duo said one of these variants - the AY.4 - has been steadily growing in proportion in the UK over the last few months, accounting for 63 per cent of new cases in the last 28 days.





