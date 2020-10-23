Home >News >India >Cases registered against Dehradun-based builder, wife for defrauding homebuyers
The couple was charged for taking money from homebuyers and not giving possession of flats (MINT_PRINT)
The couple was charged for taking money from homebuyers and not giving possession of flats (MINT_PRINT)

Cases registered against Dehradun-based builder, wife for defrauding homebuyers

1 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2020, 02:41 PM IST ANI

One of the cases registered against the couple alleges that they took around 40 crore from several homebuyers and absconded

Two more cases have been registered against Pushpanjali Builders Managing Director Deepak Mittal and his wife for allegedly defrauding several homebuyers in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, police said on Friday.

According to the police, a total of five cases have been registered against the Dehradun-based builder and his wife at Dalanwala Police Station for taking money from homebuyers and not giving possession of flats.

"A total of five cases have been registered against the builder and his wife. Dehradun Police has already issued lookout notices for the couple. Further actions are being taken," Circle Officer Vivek Kumar told ANI here on Friday.

One of the cases registered against the couple at Rajpur police station alleges that the two took around 40 crore from several homebuyers and absconded without giving possession of the flats.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout