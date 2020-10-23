Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Cases registered against Dehradun-based builder, wife for defrauding homebuyers
The couple was charged for taking money from homebuyers and not giving possession of flats

Cases registered against Dehradun-based builder, wife for defrauding homebuyers

1 min read . 02:41 PM IST ANI

One of the cases registered against the couple alleges that they took around 40 crore from several homebuyers and absconded

Two more cases have been registered against Pushpanjali Builders Managing Director Deepak Mittal and his wife for allegedly defrauding several homebuyers in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, police said on Friday.

Two more cases have been registered against Pushpanjali Builders Managing Director Deepak Mittal and his wife for allegedly defrauding several homebuyers in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, police said on Friday.

According to the police, a total of five cases have been registered against the Dehradun-based builder and his wife at Dalanwala Police Station for taking money from homebuyers and not giving possession of flats.

According to the police, a total of five cases have been registered against the Dehradun-based builder and his wife at Dalanwala Police Station for taking money from homebuyers and not giving possession of flats.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"A total of five cases have been registered against the builder and his wife. Dehradun Police has already issued lookout notices for the couple. Further actions are being taken," Circle Officer Vivek Kumar told ANI here on Friday.

One of the cases registered against the couple at Rajpur police station alleges that the two took around 40 crore from several homebuyers and absconded without giving possession of the flats.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.