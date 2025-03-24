The Delhi High Court said on Monday that Justice Yashwant Varma, from whose official residence a large sum of cash was allegedly discovered following a fire, has been relieved of his judicial duties with "immediate effect" until further orders, PTI reported.

This decision was shared in a note issued by the high court.

Additionally, another note attached to the day’s cause list on the court's website mentioned that the court master of Division Bench-III, which was previously headed by Justice Varma, will now provide dates for matters listed before today.

In view of the recent events, the judicial work from hon'ble Mr. Justice Yashwant Varma is withdrawn with immediate effect.

"In view of the recent events, the judicial work from hon'ble Mr. Justice Yashwant Varma is withdrawn with immediate effect, till further orders," the note released on the court's website under the name of registrar (listing) said.

In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court made public the inquiry report by Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya on March 22, which included photos and videos, regarding the alleged discovery of a large sum of cash at Justice Varma's residence.

The report to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) mentions official communication stating that "four to five semi-burnt sacks of Indian currency notes" were found at the judge's Lutyens' Delhi residence.

Justice Varma has vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that no cash was ever stored in the residence's storeroom by him or any of his family members. In his response to the Delhi High Court Chief Justice, he described the cash discovery claims as part of a "conspiracy to frame and malign him."