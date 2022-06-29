Cash dollar shortage worries forex traders in India2 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 08:57 AM IST
The rupee may continue to remain under pressure against US dollar amid deteriorating external finances and risk-off sentiment: Analysts
Traders in India’s foreign-exchange market are bracing for more instances of dollar shortages, as record outflows from the nation’s equities and deteriorating external finances bite.