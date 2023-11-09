Cash for query case: Ethics Committee report to expel TMC MP Mahua Moitra adopted; Cong MP lends support
Cash for query case: Lok Sabha Ethics Committee's recommendation report recommending Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the lower house of Parliament has been adopted with the support of six MPs. The six MPs who voted in favour also included Congress MP Preneet Kaur.