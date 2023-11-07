Lawyer Dehadrai raises concerns over Mahua Moitra's ‘unannounced’ visits to his house: ‘She is using my pet Henry’
Jai Anant Dehadrai accuses TMC MP Mahua Moitra of coming unannounced to his house on two consecutive days, raising concerns of fraudulent complaints and intimidation.
Cash for query case: Jai Anant Dehadrai has levelled new allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra claiming that the politician “came to his house unannounced on November 5 and 6". Dehadrai has accused TMC MP Mahua Moitra of taking cash for questions against Adani in Parliament.