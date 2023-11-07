Jai Anant Dehadrai accuses TMC MP Mahua Moitra of coming unannounced to his house on two consecutive days, raising concerns of fraudulent complaints and intimidation.

Cash for query case: Jai Anant Dehadrai has levelled new allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra claiming that the politician “came to his house unannounced on November 5 and 6". Dehadrai has accused TMC MP Mahua Moitra of taking cash for questions against Adani in Parliament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There is every possibility that Smt Moitra might intentionally come to my residential premises with the sole objective of filing further fraudulent complaints against me," the advocate whom Mahua Moitra called her 'jilted ex' wrote in his complaint filed on Tuesday.

"...her arriving at my residential premises is a grave cause for concern as it intimidated my staff and also raises an important question as to why someone who claimed an acrimonious past with me would deliberately arrive at my residence -- that too, consecutively and two days in a row," the letter said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the letter, Dehadrai has claimed that Mahua Moitra arrived in a car of Pinaki Mishra one day and the next she came on a White Innova Crysta belonging to MLA Vivek Gupta.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Notably, the tussle between Mahua Moitra and Jai Anant Dehadrai also involved their pet dog Henry. Both parties are engaged in a custody battle over over the rottweiler which they owned jointly when they were in a relationship. After their breakup, both of them claimed Henry was kidnapped by the other party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"My fear is that Ms Moitra is using my pet Henry as an excuse to come personally to my residence in a bid to intimidate me. Considering that she has not only filed fraudulent complaints against me in the past (which she then withdrew), and is also the Plaintiff in a Suit filed against me pending in the Delhi high court, I would consider it extremely suspicious and inappropriate for her to show up at my residence without any invitation or cause. I wish to make it absolutely clear that I have not invited Smt Moitra to my residence, and that she has come uninvited and with a very apparent intention to commit trespass and to intimidate me," the letter said.

"I have every reason to believe that Ms Moitra and her close associate from Odisha are conspiring to cause physical harm to me- as revenge for filing criminal complaints alleging corruption against them," Jai Anant said.

(The quotes from the letter by Jai Anant Dehadrai has been reported by Hindustan Times) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.