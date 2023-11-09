Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has alleged a serious breach of rules after a media channel accessed the draft report by the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on the cash-for-query case a day before it was to be presented to the Committee.

Cash for Query case: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has written to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla alleging that the draft report by the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on the cash for query case was published in news media. TMC MP Mahua Moitra called it a serious breach of rule wherein the draft report was accessed by a media channel on 8 November, a day before it is to be placed before the Committee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably several media reports citing “sources", said that the draft report had suggested “severe punishment" against Mahua Moitra, “which could not be less than her immediate expulsion" from the Lok Sabha.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, TMC MP Mahua Moitra wrote, “A very serious breach of rule 275 (2) contained in the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Lok Sabha where the draft report by the Committee on Ethics on the subject of Unethical Conduct by Mahua Moitra, MP, was accessed by a media channel on November 8, a day before it is to be placed before the Committee". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, the Ethics Committee is yet to officially declare its draft report and suggested next step in the cash for query case.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

"It is even more shocking because this media channel is majority owned by the Adani group, against whom I have raised very serious issues of corporate fraud and breach of financial and securities regulations, in the Lok Sabha. I have been targeted for speaking out against this corporate giant and it is absolutely shocking how a channel owned by this group has access to a confidential Committee report which is the subject of my alleged unethical conduct," Mahua Moitra further alleged. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She further stated in her letter that this is totally a breakdown of the rules of the Lok Sabha.

"There is clearly a total breakdown of all due process and rules of the Lok Sabha. Your inaction and lack of response to my previous complaints is also unfortunate," she claimed.

The meeting of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee which is investigating the cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey will take place later today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, expressing solidarity with his party leader, Mahua Moitra ahead of the Ethics Committee meeting, Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee questioned reports that Mahua would be suspended from Parliament.

"Just note that yesterday, the current chairman of the Ethics Committee recommended expulsion. When you have no evidence then how could you recommend expulsion" Abhishek Banerjee said.

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee is probing the 'Cash-for-Query' allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Committee's Chairperson, Vinod Sonkar when questioned about the possibility of revoking Mahua Moitra's Lok Sabha membership, said, "The Committee will decide on this. After examining all the facts, it will send its report to the Speaker."

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.