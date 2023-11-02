'Which hotel did you…': Mahua Moitra walks out of LS Ethics Committee meet citing ‘filthy questions’ | 10 points
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra stormed out of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee meeting, accusing the committee of asking unethical questions.
Cash for Query case: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra along with other Opposition members stormed out of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee meet on Thursday. The TMC MP said that the committee had asked her unethical “filthy questions".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message