Cash for Query case: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra along with other Opposition members stormed out of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee meet on Thursday. The TMC MP said that the committee had asked her unethical “filthy questions".

Mahua Moitra has been accused of asking questions, which were keyed in through her parliamentary account, at the behest of Hiranandani in return for bribes and favours from the Dubai-based scion of a well-known business family.

Mahua Moitra pleaded innocence to the allegations levelled against her and told the parliamentary committee that the charge is motivated by animus of advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai after she broke her personal relations with him, sources said.

Here are ten things to this story

-TMC MP Mahua Moitra arrived for the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee meeting on Thursday, only to storm out hours later accusing the panel's chairperson of asking personal and unethical questions.

-Opposition members of the committee, which had asked Mahua Moitra to depose before it in connection with allegations of "gifts-for-query" against her, also questioned the manner in which the meeting was conducted.

-The committee chairman and BJP MP Vinod Sonkar, who continued the deliberations even after the walkout, later counter-accused the opposition members of behaving unethically and boycotting to detract from allegations against Moitra.

-According to NDTV report citing people in the know, the questions asked to Mahua Moitra were 'how many times did you contact Hiranandani in 2023?', 'how many times did you visit Dubai?', and 'which hotel did you stay (in Dubai)?'

-The report also mentioned that opposition MPs defended Mahua Moitra, pointed out the ID she shared was used only to post questions and that it presented no threat to national security, as claimed by the BJP.

-PTI reported said a large part of Mahua Moitra's deposition before the committee was about her relationship with Dehadrai as she appeared to blame him for the leaks and allegations.

-Earlier, in her statement to the committee, TMC MP Moitra said a "sour personal relationship" motivated the filing of the complaint over alleged cash-for-query against her.

-After the meeting, BJP MP and panel member Aparajita Sarangi, however, said that Moitra behaved in an angry, rude and arrogant manner when she was asked about the affidavit submitted to the committee by businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

-Citing Dehadrai's submission, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had filed a complaint against her with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla who referred the matter to the committee.

-Separately talking to reporters, Dubey said Moitra tried to create a wrong narrative about the proceedings and the opposition was perturbed that the ethics panel was headed by an OBC MP. "No power can save Moitra after all evidences provided by me and others against her," he said.

