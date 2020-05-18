A day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concluded her five-day long laying out of the ₹21 trillion stimulus cum reforms package, expenditure secretary in the finance ministry T.V. Somanathan, a 1987 batch civil servant, explains the rationale behind the package. Edited excerpts:

What was the thought behind the stimulus package while you were finalizing it?

It is a difficult balance of trying to meet the pressing needs of different sections of society. On the one hand, there is limitation of resources, but more importantly, the uncertainty about the future. It is not easy to know what is going to be the end game in this. We are only in the seventh week of the financial year with 45 weeks to go. To make a decision in such a cloud of uncertainty, we did what we thought was the best balance of different objectives.

Economists expected a larger demand stimulus through direct government spending. Was it the fear of a downgrade by rating agencies which constrained the size of the additional spending?

No, it is not rating agencies or public debt to GDP ratio. We are on very firm ground and I will be very frank in saying that we are not taking decisions based on those considerations. Frankly, we have $480 billion reserves and compared to most of the developed countries, our debt to GDP ratio is low, not high. Actually, in fact, there are a lot of double standards in the ratings game. We live in a real world and we are aware of these double standards. So that’s not the context, the context is you need to be able to go through this year, we need to sustain it, even if there is no externally imposed borrowing constraint, there are normal macro-economic constraints on how far you can go, otherwise every country will simply give 100% compensation to every person affected by printing some notes. Is it possible? It’s not possible. There are genuine, natural limits to certain things. It’s not artificially imposed from outside limit. Each country has to tailor its package depending on its means, its starting point, its revenue base.

But this is not the final word on fiscal support and government could increase its fiscal support if need be. Am I correct?

It is too early to say. I am not going to say that nor am I saying we cannot. I am saying it is too early.

Everyone expected income support in line of PM-KISAN for migrant workers. Is it lack of an exhaustive list of the migrants which prevented from announcement of such a scheme?

That’s one of the reasons. It is very difficult to target a group which has no database. Where would we give it? I am not saying that is the only reason. Theoretically easy to say but how would you reach them? That’s why we have used the food route because food is much easier to target. Food will be eaten by the person who needs it. Cash can be taken by anybody en route including the people administrating. It is very difficult to target cash.

But will we try to have a list of such workers as the year progresses?

That’s an ongoing thing.

And in future, we may announce a scheme for them?

I am not aware of any such thing.

Is the additional spending of ₹2-3 trillion announced through the package be met through fresh borrowing or is it already factored in the additional borrowing of ₹4.2 trillion announced by the finance ministry?

There is so much revenue uncertainty to say where we will end up fiscally is just not possible. I don’t have the precise estimate. Unlike research agencies or analysts in corporate houses, who can put out one estimate in one week and revise it the next week, we are accountable to Parliament. When we have something more concrete, we will place it before the House and then you will come to know.

Will we need more expenditure switching in FY21 to meet Covid-19 related expenses?

Yes, we will try to do switching within both capital and revenue expenditure. We will have a lot of revenue (expenditure) to revenue (expenditure) and capital (expenditure) to capital (expenditure) switching, from low priority to high priority expenditure. We will try to switch from import intensive to domestic intensive and we will try to switch from low value adding expenditure in the present context to high value adding expenditure. What adds value in the present context may be different from what adds value in the normal economy.

Has the government ruled out deficit financing by the Reserve Bank of India to garner additional resources?

That question you must ask to economic affairs secretary. But I am not aware of it being ruled out. But I am not the right person to comment.

The states are going to lose out as the devolutions projected in the budget may not hold due to shrinking tax revenues. Will the Centre somehow protect devolutions to states?

No, I don’t think we will be able to protect the devolutions at the budgeted level because the revenues are falling so steeply. It has never been protected, it has always been on a sharing basis.

Will the Centre ask the 15th Finance Commission to revisit some of its recommendations for FY21 for higher devolution to states?

No, I don’t think there will be any revisiting of Finance Commission recommendations for the current fiscal year.

While welcoming the increase in borrowing limit to 5% of GSDP from 3% earlier, many states have claimed that the conditions attached are too harsh and shows a lack of trust of the centre on states. Your comment.

It is not a question of lack of trust, it is a question of necessary reforms in the interest of states. When the debt levels are going to go up, it is in the interest of the states and the country as a whole that the debt is taken at the lowest possible cost and we should be clear of the sustainability of the additional debt that is taken because we are not starting from a very low level, we are starting from a high level. So when you are taking more debt starting from a high starting point, sustainability of the debt is extremely important.

The conditions have been given in order to stimulate a faster growth of the GSDP. For example, if you look at ease of doing business and urban local body reforms, these will provide resources to local bodies for infrastructure investment, for health, for sanitation, for water, for sewerage which are all requisite for future growth. Similarly, ease of doing business conditions relate to making renewals automatic, having a non-discretionary inspection system. So there is nothing beyond the capacity of the state to do through administrative action. If you look at the nitty-gritty of the conditions, there are quite simple, specific and actionable. In fact, some states would be even ready to claim more than 25 bps as of today. There is nothing there of any political or ideological kind of significance. They are all administrative in nature.

