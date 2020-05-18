Cash handout to migrant workers is difficult without database: Expenditure secy

No, it is not rating agencies or public debt to GDP ratio. We are on very firm ground and I will be very frank in saying that we are not taking decisions based on those considerations. Frankly, we have $480 billion reserves and compared to most of the developed countries, our debt to GDP ratio is low, not high. Actually, in fact, there are a lot of double standards in the ratings game. We live in a real world and we are aware of these double standards. So that’s not the context, the context is you need to be able to go through this year, we need to sustain it, even if there is no externally imposed borrowing constraint, there are normal macro-economic constraints on how far you can go, otherwise every country will simply give 100% compensation to every person affected by printing some notes. Is it possible? It’s not possible. There are genuine, natural limits to certain things. It’s not artificially imposed from outside limit. Each country has to tailor its package depending on its means, its starting point, its revenue base.