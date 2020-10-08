Cash is back as king but digital owns the throne

The covid-19 pandemic has forced companies to cut jobs and salaries, creating uncertainty. People are worried about their future and have cut back spending on travel, food, fuel, clothing, and other discretionary items. Lockdowns have also exacerbated weakness in overall consumption. At the same time, interest rates on saving deposits have come down—State Bank of India offers 2.7% interest on them—thus proving to be a disincentive for people to park their excess money with banks in savings account. Expectedly, people will thus prefer to either keep their money as cash in hand or invest it in other instruments.