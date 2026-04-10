Cash Row: Justice Yashwant Varma Resigns From Allahabad HC

Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court, facing impeachment proceedings, has submitted his resignation to the President. He was earlier transferred from the Delhi High Court back to Allahabad following a controversy over alleged cash discovery at his residence. He took the oath in Allahabad on April 5, 2025.
The letter addressed to the President said, while I do not propose to burden your august office with the reasons which have constrained me to submit this missive, it is with deep anguish that I hereby tender my resignation from the office of Judge of the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, with immediate effect. It has been an honour to serve in this office.
His resignation comes at a time when he is facing an ongoing in-house inquiry, with the possibility of parliamentary removal proceedings also under consideration in connection with the allegations.
The parliamentary panel, constituted to examine the matter in the context of possible impeachment proceedings, has been reviewing documents, responses and other material placed on record, and is expected to deliberate on its findings following the hearings.
Earlier this year, Varma has submitted his response before the parliamentary committee probing the case, categorically denying any involvement in the incident.
Sources close to him told ANI, he told the panel he was not at the residence when the fire broke out and that no cash was recovered from the premises.
Reiterating his stand, Justice Varma stated that he had "absolutely no role" in the alleged episode. He also clarified that he was not the first responder and alleged that those who arrived first failed to properly secure the scene.
(To be updated later…)