Cash strapped airlines seek to rework lease rentals with lessors

"At a time like this, the approach is simple. Airlines need to survive for vendors to survive. If they don't aree, either we find someone else or the airline, especially smaller ones, stand a chance to shut shop. In that case, vendors may not get paid at all," said the senior airline official. For vendors, the choice is the possibility of losing existing business or working on lower margins, said independent aviation analyst Ameya Joshi, also the founder of aviation blog NetworkThoughts. "Most of the time vendors agree to charge lower rates," Joshi added.