Cash-strapped Maharashtra roadways seeks govt funds to pay salaries
1 min read.08:25 PM IST
PTI
The state-run corporation has not paid the salaries of its employees for the last three months, and to pay them was its priority, Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab said
MUMBAI :
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has sought ₹3,600 crore from the state government for payment of salaries and other essential expenses, Transport Minister Anil Parab said on Friday.
The state-run corporation has not paid the salaries of its employees for the last three months, and to pay them was its priority, the minister said.
