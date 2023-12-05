Cash-for-kidney scam: Health Ministry body orders probe against Apollo Hospitals unit
The National Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (NOTTO) under the Health Ministry Tuesday ordered an inquiry into ‘cash-for-kidney racket’ allegations against Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd, a unit of the Apollo Hospitals group
The National Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (NOTTO) under the Health Ministry Tuesday ordered an inquiry into ‘cash-for-kidney racket’ allegations against Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd, a unit of the Apollo Hospitals group, news agency PTI reported citing sources.