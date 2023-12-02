Cash-for-query case: Cong MP Adhir Ranjan writes to LS Speaker on ethics panel proceedings against Mahua Moitra
Cash-for-query case: The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee has recommended the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to Speaker Om Birla demanding a relook of the rules and processes of parliamentary committees.
Cash-for-query case: As the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee report recommending expulsion of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra in the cash for query case, the Congress' Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday wrote to Speaker Om Birla demanding a relook and appropriately reviewing the rules and processes on the functioning of parliamentary committees.