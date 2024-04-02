Cash-for-query case: ED files money laundering case against TMC leader Mahua Moitra
Cash-for-query case: The move came days after Mahua Moitra skipped the ED summons sent to her for questioning in a case involving contravention of FEMA.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a money laundering case against senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra based on the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) case in connection with the cash-for-query case, sources said on Tuesday.
