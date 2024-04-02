Cash-for-query case: The move came days after Mahua Moitra skipped the ED summons sent to her for questioning in a case involving contravention of FEMA.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a money laundering case against senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra based on the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) case in connection with the cash-for-query case, sources said on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ED case is based on the FIR filed by the CBI in the cash-for-query irregularities case against the former investment banker.

The move came days after the 49-year-old skipped the ED summons sent to her and businessman Darshan Hiranandani for questioning in a case involving contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CBI conducted a raid on her property regarding the cash-for-query case, prompted by the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal's directive following allegations from BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, which she rejected.

Moitra, known for her outspokenness and fiery debates, was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December last year after a parliamentary Ethics Committee's report held her accountable for accepting gifts and illegal gratification.

The TMC leader had recently complained to the Election Commission, alleging that the BJP was employing the CBI and the ED to disrupt her campaign and tarnish her image before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, although she expressed scepticism about the poll panel taking any action on the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The EC itself now has lost its independence. The commissioners are handpicked by the two-thirds majority of the prime minister and the home minister. Within 30 minutes, 200 names were given to choose (two Election Commissioners after the resignation of Arun Goel last month). The entire exercise is a farce," she told news agency PTI.

She has also asserted that despite all efforts by the BJP to "sound the death knell" for constitutional democracy, India is too great a country to be destroyed by the fascists.

Moitra, who was re-nominated by the TMC from the Krishnanagar seat, accused the ED and the CBI of acting as "political agents of the saffron camp". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the cash-for-query controversy brought an abrupt end to her first term as a parliamentarian, it undeniably enhanced her stature within the party, with unwavering support from the TMC top leadership and the entire opposition.

(With PTI inputs)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!