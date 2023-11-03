From ‘personal life’ to ‘Dubai hotel stay’: The 'filthy' questions that made Mahua Moitra leave ethics panel probe
Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra claims she faced humiliating questions at the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee's hearing on 'cash-for-query' allegations against her.
Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on Thursday claimed that she was subjected to humiliating questions at the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee's hearing on "cash-for-query" allegations against her. She expressed gratitude to Opposition MPs who staged a walkout in protest.