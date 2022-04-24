Cashless Dayout: PM Modi on how UPI transactions have changed India's payment system1 min read . 12:28 PM IST
- Online payments are developing a digital economy with Rs.20,000 Cr online transactions taking place every day, PM Modi
Hailing India's incredible achievement in expanding its online transaction footprint, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “People should go for 'Cashless Dayout', now even in small villages & town people are using UPI."
Online payments are developing a digital economy with Rs.20,000 Cr online transactions taking place every day, PM Modi said during his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast. “This is not only increasing facilities in the country but also encouraging an environment of honesty."
He also urged people who have any experience related to digital payments and the startup ecosystem to share it with others. "Your experiences can be a source of inspiration for others in the country," he said.
PM Modi on Sunday addressed the 88th episode of the monthly radio programme. "Mann ki Baat" is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am.
PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat is broadcasted on All India Radio, Narendra Modi Mobile app, and Door Darshan. Akashvani also broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.
During today's programme, he also said people from across the country have written letters and messages to him about the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya inaugurated on April 14, the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar.
There can be no better time than 75 years of India's Independence to remember the contribution of prime ministers, Modi said.
He also urged people to visit a local museum during holidays and share their experiences using the hashtag 'MuseumMemories'.
