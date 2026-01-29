Caste still counts? Inside UGC’s new anti-discrimination rules and the high cost of non-compliance | Explained

In his book Caste Matters, Dalit scholar Suraj Yengde highlighted the painful reality of caste oppression. He wrote, “Until my mother can sleep with reassurance without worrying about her son's returning home safely in the caste police regime; until then, caste matters.”

On 13 January, the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued new Equity Regulations for 2026. These rules replace the older 2012 framework. They aim to stop discrimination and caste-based bias. Unlike the old rules, these new regulations make compliance mandatory. However, they have already faced criticism from students and political parties.

What has changed since 2012? In 2012, institutions faced no real penalties for ignoring anti-discrimination measures, leading to poor or no implementation in many places.

In 2026, every higher education institution must establish mandatory structures that were previously largely optional or limited.

1. An Equal Opportunity Centre (EOC) to promote inclusion, handle complaints, and run awareness programs.

2. An Equity Committee with required representation from SC/ST/OBC, women, and persons with disabilities (PwD).

3. A 24/7 equity helpline; equity ambassadors in departments and facilities; and mobile equity squads for campus monitoring and reporting.

Also Read | Dalit student hacked to death for intercaste marriage in Tamil Nadu

The rules expand protections seriously, while the 2012 focus was mainly on SC/ST students, the 2026 version explicitly includes OBCs in its definition of caste-based discrimination (alongside SC/ST), and broadens coverage to faculty, staff, gender minorities, PwD, and sometimes economically weaker sections (EWS), applying to all stakeholders.

What will happen if a university takes non-compliance? Under the 2026 framework, non-compliance can attract serious consequences. These include exclusion from UGC funding schemes, loss of permission to offer degree or online programmes, and even removal from official UGC recognition lists.

Compliance will be monitored through a national-level committee and mandatory annual reporting by institutions.

How is discrimination defined? Discrimination is now defined much more widely as any unfair, biased, or differential treatment—whether obvious or subtle, based on caste, religion, race, gender, place of birth, disability, or similar grounds, if it harms educational equality or human dignity, going beyond just overt acts against SC/ST.

Also, complaints go to the EOC or helpline (with confidentiality options). The Equity Committee must meet within 24 hours, submit a report within 15 working days, and the institution head must act within another 7 days (with a police referral if needed).

Here's what the data says According to UGC data submitted to parliamentary committees and referenced in Supreme Court proceedings, the total number of such complaints reported through Equal Opportunity Cells (EOCs) and SC/ST Cells across 704 universities and 1,553 colleges rose by 118.4% over the five-year period from 2019-20 to 2023-24.

The complaints increased from 173 in 2019-20 to 182 in 2020-21, 186 in 2021-22, 241 in 2022-23, and reached a peak of 378 in 2023-24, amounting to a cumulative total of 1,160 complaints during this timeframe.

Of these, 1,052 were resolved, achieving a disposal rate of approximately 90.68%, though pending cases grew from 18 in the initial year to 108 by 2023-24.

Rohit Vemula and renewed calls for a law One of the most controversial cases remains that of Rohit Vemula, who died by suicide in a hostel room at the University of Hyderabad on 17 January 2016.

His death triggered nationwide protests and renewed demands for a central anti-discrimination law for students in higher education, commonly referred to as the “Rohith Act”. Such a law has yet to be enacted at the national level.

Earlier this month, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the Rohit Vemula Act would be introduced in the state at the earliest.

Criticism and political reactions UGC's new regulations have sparked significant debate, with supporters arguing they are essential for protecting marginalised groups and critics expressing concerns over potential misuse or exclusion of non-reserved categories.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday criticised the newly notified University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, calling them "unconstitutional" and alleging that they promote “separatism” instead of ensuring equal opportunity for all students, ANI reported.

Also Read | Dalit man assaulted for seeking salary, forced to hold footwear in mouth

“We have demanded that the unconstitutional rules, which are based on caste discrimination, and which include OBCs, should be amended. I believe that all sections of society need to be included in this. If any student from any caste or community faces discrimination, they should have the opportunity to file a complaint, and I believe that everyone should be included in this process,” he said.

Here's what CPI(M) said Earlier on Wednesday, the CPI(M) urged the UGC to apply its new anti–caste discrimination regulations to IITs, IIMs, and AIIMS. The party also called for the formation of equity committees to be decided democratically, rather than being left to the discretion of institutional heads. The CPI(M) alleged that the BJP-led Union government has “increased communalised education by introducing retrograde and unscientific elements into academic curricula”, PTI reported.

“The inclusion of texts such as the ‘Manusmriti’, which legitimises caste discrimination and glorifies a varna-based, oppressive, and exploitative social order, will only reinforce prejudices based on caste and gender. The government must immediately remove such obscurantist texts from the syllabi,” it said.

The party accused the RSS and its affiliate organisations of “exploiting the notification of these Regulations to foment caste divisions within educational institutions”.